Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has left no stone unturned to make his son Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant a global affair. The business tycoon invited a host of international celebrities to add glitz and glitter to the grand wedding function. The presence of global icons Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian certainly sparkled the eyes of millions watching the spirited fashionistas embracing Indian culture.

Though the Kardashian sisters’ stayed short, they made it worthwhile in their ways. The duo had made sure to have local experience in their well-curated itinerary. As soon as the two stars touched down in Mumbai, they received a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel. Ahead of their attendance at Anant and Radhika Merchant’s nuptials, the divas got themselves a small pre-wedding adventure on a rickshaw ride in the city.

Kim and Khloe added a dash of Hollywood glamor to the exquisite Indian outfits at the extravagant celebration. Kim stunned in an all-red lehenga designed by renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Khloe looked royal in a gold and white lehenga, which she accessorized with traditional Indian jewelry. For the shubh aashirwad ceremony, Kim donned a custom-made ivory lehenga which she adorned with a diamond choker, maang tika, earrings, and nose ring. On Day 2 of the wedding ceremony, Kim opted for a stunning red outfit designed by Gaurav Gupta. Khloe, on the other hand, chose a pink mermaid-style lehenga featuring beaded detailing on the sleeves.

While in India for the Ambani wedding, the celebrity sisters also visited a temple and performed sevā (an act of selfless service). They were accompanied by podcaster-author Jay Shetty and author Radhi Devlukia. Kim wrapped an orange and pink shawl over her orange dress, while Khloe wore a white outfit paired with a white dupatta as they served small children. The reality stars have also archived their temple visit on social media. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen interacting with the temple priest. Take a look here:

According to reports, Kim and Khloe have documented the Ambani wedding for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The sisters reportedly brought their team including makeup artists, filming producers and photographers to capture their Mumbai journey from arrival to departure. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among other international guests spotted attending the lavish wedding festivities.

