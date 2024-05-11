‘The Kardashians’ revolves around the glamorous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is all set to be back on our screens with another drama-filled season. The fifth season of the Hulu Originals reality series will premiere on the streaming platform every Thursday from May 23. Like past seasons, the new one will also assumably have ten episodes.

Season 4 of the show was a whirlwind of emotions, with viewers getting a glimpse into the intense feud between the sisters, Kim and Kourtney. Khloe’s confrontation with matriarch Kris about her alleged infidelity, Kourtney’s unexpected pregnancy announcement, and many other unforgettable moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Here’s what you can expect from the brand-new season of the Kardashian-Jenner fam drama, The Kardashians.

Kardashian-Jenner family’s fashionable moments

Hulu recently released the trailer for The Kardashians on YouTube. At the beginning of the clip, supermodel Kendall calmly remarks that she has been waiting for her sister Kylie for an hour. The latter then enters the car and squeakily says, “Whateverrrrr! It’s fashion week.” So, one can expect a lot of fashion week insights from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in the upcoming season.

Kim Kardashian’s multi-faceted life

In the next segment, the Skims founder reminds the audience that the family vouched to take it slow and be present in the moment. Meanwhile, Khloe dramatically asks, “Have the Kardashians slowed down?” and says, “No!” The new season will also give a sneak peek into Kim’s multifaceted life. The reality TV star says in the trailer that she has been juggling her “actress era” along with running a business and studying law. And if you think there won’t be any drama, You are wrong! Season 5 of The Kardashians will reveal a substantial feud between Kim and Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian becomes the responsible one

Later in the trailer, the very responsible Khloe talks about being with her eldest sis, Kourtney, who was expecting her first child with her husband, the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. So, looking at Kourtney’s critical pregnancy journey can be on the cards. The 39-year-old wanted to be with all the kids when the other members were out of the country for fashion week.

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy journey and an emergency surgery

The bad news is that the upcoming season won’t just be a glitzy one, as it will also showcase the scary moment when Kourtney had to go through an emergency fetal surgery just a few weeks before giving birth to Baby Barker. And the matriarch Kris will also reveal that the doctors have found a tumor in her body. You can expect the family to give more updates related to their health.

After all the Tristan Thompson drama last season, Khloe will finally break free from the shackles of her past relationship this time and embrace her single status. While we would like to have some tea on Kendall and her ex-BF Bad Bunny, Kylie and her French bae Timothee Chalamet, and Kim and her rumored beau Odell Beckham Jr., it is doubtful. You can also expect to catch glimpses of Kourtney’s baby shower, Kim’s 43rd birthday celebration, and the Kardashian-Jenner family’s holiday gatherings.

