Following several weeks of speculation, The American Horror Story star Evan Peters has officially confirmed that he’s with Natalie Engel as the adorable couple stepped out for the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan, Italy.

The writer wore a beige and black plaid blouse and matched it with a pleated skirt. She completed her look with a white purse. Meanwhile, the Dahmer star wore a dark blue jean, a white t-shirt, and a gray cardigan with black loafers. The couple sat in the front row alongside David Oyelowo, Matt Bomer, Jonah Hauer-King, and Jessica.

Natalie Engel is a writer and influencer who has gained 25,000 followers on social media through her content. As per her LinkedIn profile, she studied at San Diego State University and has a double degree in journalism, mass media, and communication. At the moment, she works as a digital strategist at Klossy.

Peters and Engel’s romance was first sparked when they were spotted cozying up and dancing during Lana Del Rey’s headlining set at Coachella in April. Before Engel, the actor was in a relationship with Halsey. The former couple had made their red-carpet debut at American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles in 2019.

Peters and Halsey had embraced the Halloween spirit by dressing as Sonny and Cher. They were seen twinning in matching polka dot shirts, with the actor also sporting a white suit, fake mustache, and a wig.

However, the two called it quits in 2020 as the singer first sparked breakup rumors after she deleted all the photos of them together on her Instagram.

Before Halsey, Peters was in a seven-year relationship with Emma Roberts. The former couple began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2014, however, they broke off their engagement and finally called it quits for good in 2019.

