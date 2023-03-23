Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. They have been married for 27 years and have three children together. The two are an inspiration for love and commitment, and their fans have always wanted the secret of their happy marriage. Well, good for them because it seems that Kelly is finally revealing them all.

Mark was last seen as Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, in the hit show Riverdale. Interestingly, Kelly also appeared on the series as Mark’s on-screen mistress. Their chemistry blew away their fans’ minds, and now, Kelly has dropped some beans about how they keep the spark in their marriage alive.

Kelly Ripa started her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, on March 22. In the first episode, she invited Mark Consuelos and marriage counsellor Dr Linda Carter as her guests. During the session, the actress revealed that she and her husband stayed connected when away from each other by engaging in steamy s*x rituals online.

Mark Consuelos had to stay away from Kelly Ripa for months in 2020 due to shooting and work. While talking about those days, the actor revealed that they used to get intimate on FaceTime and called it their ‘ritual.’ Kelly chimed in and said, “We had, can I tell you something, we had s*xual rituals that were so ludicrous, over FaceTime. I became so alarmed at my appearance, over FaceTime, that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder.”

The couple talked candidly about their s*x life and how it would affect them if they stopped making love. When asked if Mark would find not having s*x with his wife a dealbreaker, he said, “That could be a potential deal breaker…Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body].”

Mark Consuelos also added that it took him a while to understand that intimacy and s*x are two different things. Kelly understood all his points and supported his husband during the episode completely.

Well, it seems that Kelly Ripa will be dropping plenty of truth bombs in her new podcast.

