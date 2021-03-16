Actor Ryan Reynolds has been reaching out to retired England star David Beckham for advice about running his new Welsh soccer club.

The Deadpool star recently teamed up with his actor pal Rob McElhenney to become the new owners of Wrexham Football Club, and Ryan indicates he’s been in touch with David, who officially launched his own Inter Miami team in Florida last year (20), to pick up a few useful tips.

Speaking on Britain’s This Morning show, Ryan quipped: “If you can just make heavy eye contact with Beckham for… about 20 seconds, your football knowledge grows exponentially. Sometimes I just FaceTime him and I’m just like, ‘Don’t speak. Just stare at me’.”

Ryan and the former Manchester United legend previously starred together in a pair of TV commercials, first in 2018, in a funny advertisement for Deadpool 2, and more recently for last month’s (Feb21) Super Bowl, joining forces with rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to promote each of their alcohol brands for parent company Diageo as they showed their support to the bartending community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (MT/BAN/LOT)

