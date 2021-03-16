Jamie Dornan‘s father, the renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan has died at the age of 73. The doctor breathed his last on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Professor Dornan, who chaired Fetal Medicine at Queen’s University Belfast and Health & Life Sciences at the Ulster University in Northern Ireland, passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Tributes from those in the medical field have poured in online, including a statement from Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael McBride, who shared: “I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends.”

Talking further about Jamie Dornan’s dad, Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer’s statement read, “Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally.”

“I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad.”

The Dornan family has yet to comment on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan. Besides Jamie Dornan, the late professor was also dad to daughters Liesa and Jessica. Their mother, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer more than 20 years ago, when the Fifty Shades of Grey star was 16. (MT/BAN/LOT)

