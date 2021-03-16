Actor Tom Budge has confirmed reports suggesting he has been cut from the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series. The British star was announced among the ensemble cast last year.

Advertisement

He recently revealed that the producers have decided to revamp the plot of the Amazon project, and his character no longer features.

Advertisement

“It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings television series,” Tom Budge wrote on Instagram on Monday (March 15, 2021). “After recently seeing the first episodes shot over the last year Amazon has decided to go in another direction with the character I was portraying.

“I must thank the creative team for their encouragement towards trying something that I believed was new, exciting and beautiful. And I sincerely thank the extraordinary cast and crew for their love, support and friendship over what has been a very difficult and unusual experience. Alas, some things just cannot be.”

The new series is set hundreds of years before the events of director Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy and will feature Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and British TV favourite Lenny Henry, as well as Lloyd Owen, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Simon Merrells, Alex Tarrant, Sara Zwangobani, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, and Morfydd Clark, among others. (KL/WNNOW/KL)

Must Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Early Reviews: From Calling’ Epic Experience’ To ‘Overlong Mess’, Netizens Are Divided In Their Opinions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube