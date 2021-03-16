Actor Yaphet Kotto, who is pretty well known for starring as a villainous kingpin in the James Bond film Live And Let Die, has passed away aged 81. The actor played a double role is this film as dictator Dr Kananga and his alter ego Mr Big. Kotto’s wife took to social media and shared the sad news with all.

Yaphet’s wife, Tessie Sinahon, took to Facebook on Monday night (March 15, 2021), and posted the sad news. She wrote: “I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time… You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock (sic).”

Besides a Bond villain, Yaphet Kotto is also famous for playing technician Dennis Parker in the 1979 movie Alien. He also appeared opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987 action film The Running Man.

He also enjoyed success on the small screen, starring as Al Giardello in the series Homicide: Life on the Street from 1993 to 1999. Kotto’s final role before his death saw him voice the character of Parker once again for the Alien: Isolation video game.

He is survived by his wife and six children. (SVB/WNVAR/SVB)

