Tom Holland has made a place for himself in our hearts thanks to his portrayal of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, whose film Cherry releases today, has once again got candid about playing the top British spy, Agent 007 James Bond.

While stating that he is ‘lucky enough’ to play Spider-Man, he added it would be a dream come true to essay the role of a young James Bond. Read his answer below, and we bet you, too, will be excited to see him dons the agent’s stylish suit while he takes down the bad guys.

During a conversation with Mark Wright on his Heart evening show, Tom Holland opened up about playing Spiderman and agent OO7. In a video call that took place on Thursday from Atlanta, Mark told the Spider-man actor that he has said that he would love to play the secret agent in an earlier interaction. Wright asked the Marvel star, “What would that mean to you, to be Spider-Man and James Bond?”

Replying to his question, Tom Holland said, “Oh mate. That would actually be a dream come true.” He continued further, “I’ve got to remind myself that I’m lucky enough as it is, Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Take a look at Tom Holland’s chat with Mark Wright here:

Kinda obsessed with the way @TomHolland1996 keeps calling @MarkWright_ 'MATE' to be honest! 😍 😏 🙃 Oh, and there's an in-depth interview about Spider-Man, James Bond and Cherry here too. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/de6LpwEeZZ — Heart (@thisisheart) March 11, 2021

During a conversation on the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Tom first revealed his desire to play Agent 007. He had said, “Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So y’know, I’m just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

Talking about the spy film, Daniel Craig is the current Agent working on her Majesty’s orders. The actor revealed that No Time To Die – which releases on September 30 – would be his last appearance as the secret agent. Who would you like to see taking the baton forward?

