Kartik Aaryan welcomes Tabu back on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with a quirky post

After Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Tabu has resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan welcomed the actor with a fun-filled quirky post and in his signature style even pulled her leg.

As Tabu rejoined the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 today, Kartik Aaryan shared a special post. He shared a picture from the set where we see him with Kiara Advani, director Anees Bazmee and in the background we see Tabu all ready to fill. The actor adds a witty caption for this click and almost candidly mocking the actress on her return. He said, “Welcome back #tabu ji 🙏🏻

But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻 @advani_kiara 😷

@BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani”.

Now, this is truly hilarious, the actor surely has a fun welcome for Tabu on the set and this witty caption says it all. Resuming shoots amidst the pandemic has been amongst the most challenging tasks for most artists. While Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the pioneers in advocating precautions to fight the coronavirus, the actor has also resumed work with utmost care.

After wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days pertaining to all safety protocols against Covid-19. And now the actor has swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Venturing into the horror-comedy genre for the first time, Kartik Aaryan is breaking the mould of conventional characters with his varied choices. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka to Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan is all set to offer a diverse range of performances providing a testimony of his versatility.

