Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not only a successful actress in Bollywood but also made a mark in Hollywood. The actress received numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Advertisement

When Priyanka Chopra isn’t holidaying in Italy, she spends her time with her husband Nick Jonas at their sprawling Beverley Hills mansion in L.A. Being one of the highly paid actresses, she has no dearth of luxury cars lying around in her garage. So let’s take a look at her luxury ride.

BMW 5 Series

Advertisement

The White Tiger actress has a penchant for German-made cars. Her BMW 5 Series comes in three versions, out of which two are Diesel engine variant and one Petrol variant in India. The petrol version of the car is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that churns out a maximum power of 249 Bhp and 350 Nm. While the smaller diesel variant is in 187 Bhp and 400 Nm peak torque, the larger diesel variant is offered 261 Bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The BMW 5-Series in India ranges around INR 52 Lakhs.

Mercedes S-Class

Priyanka owns the last generation of Mercedes S-Class, which is white in colour and has a contrasting black roof which makes it look very sporty. It is one of the popular cars among Bollywood celebrities. Also, note that the car is worth Rs 2.73 Crore.

Audi Q7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a proud owner of an all-black second-generation Audi Q7. The actress generally uses the car while she stays in L.A. It is also noted that the luxury sedan is also the best selling models in its segment. The price of the car ranges from Rs 73.73 – 85.18 Lakh.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Desi Girl is one of the few celebrities in Bollywood to own the prestigious luxury sedan. This is by far one of the most expensive and precious cars in her garage. Whenever she visits Mumbai, and on most occasions, the Rolls Royce Ghost is her choice of transport. Priyanka’s car is powered by a 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 engine with a maximum power of 562 Bhp as well as a peak torque of 780 Nm. The beast is worth Rs 5.25 crore.

Mercedes Maybach S 560

The latest addition in Priyanka’s Beverly Hills garage is Mercedes Maybach S 560. The car was a gift from none other than her husband Nick Jonas. The singer gave her the luxury car as a gift to her to celebrate his new song ‘Sucker’ attaining the numero uno spot on the US Billboard. Interestingly, Priyanka has named this one ‘Extra Chopra Jonas’. The car is worth Rs. 1.18 Crore.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Has A Witty Response For Kiara Advani’s ‘Dhamaka’ Comment On His Post – Check It Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube