Rhea Chakraborty, who was released on bail last year in October in a drug-related case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, seems to be facing another challenge from NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has challenged the bail at the apex court.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the actress was granted bail after submitting a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Along with her, Rajput’s aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda were also granted bail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was granted bail later in December.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from Zee News reveals that NCB has moved the supreme court challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Supreme Court bench consisting of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will be hearing the case.

The drug probing agency had named 33 people, including Ms Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in a charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai earlier this month. The document of nearly 12,000 pages had statements recorded of more than 200 witnesses.

Rhea Chakraborty was accused of financing narcotics used by Sushant Singh Rajput. Not just that, she was also accused of being an active member of a drugs syndicate”. Her lawyer Satish Manshinde on the other hand refuted all the charges and said, “The entire amount of ‘Narcotic Substances’ ‘Recovered’ against 33 accused are nothing compared to what even a constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap.”

The Bombay High Court then, while granting bail to the actress, said she “is not part of a chain of drug dealers” and “has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary other benefits.”

What do you think about Rhea’s bail being challenged in Supreme Court?

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Has A Witty Response For Kiara Advani’s ‘Dhamaka’ Comment On His Post – Check It Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube