Taapsee Pannu took to her official Instagram handle to share the first pictures of her new apartment in Mumbai and it’s beyond beautiful. Her new house screams aesthetics, detailing and vintage vibes at their best. Read to know the scoop below.

Taapsee did a photo shoot at her new house and was seen wearing a white saree and paired it with a red blouse.

Sharing the first picture on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “It’s been an ordeal to get this apartment ready through the challenging 2020. Finally #PannuPind is ready for house warming. It is going to begin with the mandatory sound check with my favourite playlist. Coz we like to shake up our guests a little bit 😜 #HomeIsHappiness #BeautifulHouse #BeautifulSound #Soundbar #SoundCheck”.

Sharing the picture of her living room with a vintage vibe, the Rashmi Rocket actress captioned it, “Tried to mix the old school n the new technology courtesy our in house interior decor specialist @shagun_pannu That ‘chota parda’ with a parda of its own is that vintage thrill we wanted to have. Now all set to have a good movie watching sun downer experience soon :)”

Sharing yet another picture of herself sitting on the floor, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “It may seem like you’re struggling, but you’re not. Chin up, beautiful. You’re inches away from conquering.”

Take a look at pictures here:

That’s such a beautiful #PannuPind we must say.

As usual, the Pannu sisters, Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu have outdone themselves with the interiors of their new house.

Can we not be a part of this house-warming party already? We would love to get a full-fledged house tour from Taapsee on her Instagram account.

Did y’all like Taapsee Pannu’s new house? Tell us in the comments below.

