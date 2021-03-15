It was a happy evening when Deepika Padukone announced that she will be a part of the Hollywood classic The Intern’s Hindi remake. The actor is not just acting in the film but is co-producing the project. While the film earlier starred late actor Rishi Kapoor, the director helming the project was a mystery. Seems like it is also getting solved sooner than we think.

The Intern remake starred Deepika and Rishi Kapoor in the lead parts. Now if the latest reports from the little birdies are to go by, the makers have found their filmmaker in Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Sharma, and he has come on board for the same. Below is all you need to know about the same. Read on.

As per Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone and the team of The Intern remake have decided to rope in Amit Sharma to direct the Hindi adaptation. Not just that, the filmmaker has even sketched a draft for his version of the Hollywood cult classic. Sharma will begin work on The Intern adaptation after he wraps up his film with Ajay Devgn, Maidaan.

A source close to the development said, “They were contemplating on multiple names, but finally, zeroed in on Amit Sharma as the director. Sharma, in the past, has helmed Badhaai Ho and is currently on the verge of completing the Ajay Devgn fronted sports biopic, Maidaan. The team of The Intern unanimously felt that Amit is the best choice for the film and the director too is in sync with the vision to bring the classic to India. In fact, he has already prepared a draft for his adaptation and will develop it further once Maidaan is wrapped up in a fortnight.”

Meanwhile, the report also says that The Intern adaptation will go on floors in November this year. Deepika Padukone will get on the sets after shooting for Pathan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas. Talking about the male lead, after Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise the makers are looking for a replacement. The casting is underway and we can expect a formal announcement this summer.

The Intern originally stars Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in lead roles. The Hindi adaptation is produced by Deepika Padukone and Sunil Kheterpal. The film is being presented by Warner Bros. Stay tuned for more update.

