After collecting 3.42 crores on Saturday, Roohi grew further on Sunday to bring in 3.85 crores. A drop was expected since in the current pandemic era audiences aren’t quite venturing out on Sundays must. However, going by the Saturday jump, one hoped that there may be some twist in the tale with Roohi, considering it’s the biggest Bollywood film to have released during this time period. This is what happened as e film ended up growing from Saturday numbers of 3.42 crores to 3.85 crores.

So far, the film has collected 12.58 crores and the total is better than what one expected from it before release. This was always a reasonable number on the cards since the best performing Bollywood film since theatres reopened in Diwali has been Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and that just about managed to go past the 4 crores lifetime. Here, Roohi has more than tripled that number in 4 days and is still counting.

It would be very interesting to see how do the weekdays turn out to be from this point on. It is a given that there would be a drop since it was four days of uninterrupted run with a partial holiday kick-starting the journey for the Dinesh Vijan production. Now that it is a regular day, footfalls are bound to go down. However, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma must be hoping that the film comes closer to the 2 crores mark and at the bare minimum brings in 1.75 crores.

