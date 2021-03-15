Master became a runaway hit in a theatrical run. Considering the star value of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the film was always expected to be a success, but what we saw coming was something surprising. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film made 110 crores+, thus showing how eagerly fans were waiting for it and how they lapped it despite corona scare in the air.

Advertisement

Within two weeks of the film’s release, the film opted for an OTT release and guess what? There too, it turned out to be a massive success. But as the film wasn’t available in the Hindi dubbed version, many expressing their disappointment. Now, on public demand and considering the huge potential of performing in the Hindi belt, the film will witness its premiere in the Hindi version and that too from today onwards.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Master is finally arriving in its Hindi dubbed version today. Even though originally it premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the Hindi version will go live on Zee5 premium. Now, enjoy the clash of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati in Hindi. So, go grab your popcorn!

Check out the Hindi trailer below:

Talking about Master’s new version premiere, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India says, “We are super thrilled to present ‘Vijay The Master’ exclusively in Hindi for the very first time on 15th March. The film continues to do exceedingly well in its original language Tamil with a stupendous run at the box office. We are looking forward to introducing the film to the Hindi speaking audience. Associating with a megastar like Vijay, his camaraderie with Vijay Sethupathi as well as seeing the talented Malavika Mohanan in the film is enough to entice the audience.”

Must Read: When Aamir Khan’s Proposal Got Rejected Thrice, “I Was Very Unlucky In Love”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube