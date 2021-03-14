Roohi Box Office Day 3: The Film Does Quite Well On Saturday, Jumps More Than 50% Over Friday

Roohi is turning out to be a pleasant surprise at the box office. Despite external (pandemic) as well as internal (criticism) factors blocking its way, the film is managing to sprint ahead by seeing good footfalls. On its third day, the collections stood at 3.42 crores, which is the best ever for any Hindi or Hollywood film in India ever since theatres reopened on Diwali.

Advertisement

Even now the situation is not the most conducive for films as theatres are not functioning at the optimal and there are also night curfews/partial lockdowns at certain centres. Still, for the film to show over 50% jump from Friday numbers of 2.25 crores is a healthy sign indeed.

Advertisement

So far, the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi have collected 8.73 crores and now it will cross 11 crores definitely by the close of the extended weekend even if there is a fall today. However, if it manages to stay out and has yet another 3 crores+ day then a 12 crores number is a possibility.

Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios played a gamble to release their film Roohi during this season and going by the trend so far, it seems to have paid off.

Have you watched this film yet? If yes then do share your views about how you liked it?

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Salman Khan Is The Reason Preity Zinta’s Husband Knows Cuss Words In Hindi, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube