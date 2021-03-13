Preity Zinta and Salman Khan share a strong bond with each other and it is something known to everyone. Both of them have together worked in several films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Jaan-E-Mann and more.

Recently the actress revealed that more than her, now Salman Khan bonds with her husband Gene Goodenough.

In a conversation with Vogue, Preity revealed that Salman has taught Gene some cuss words in Hindi whom he imitates to perfection.

Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough recently completed 5 years of marriage and a decade of togetherness. She revealed that she calls him her ‘Pati Parmeshwar’, “I call him ‘pati parmeshwar’ and he asked me for the wife equivalent of the word. I told him it’s ‘maalkin’,” said Preity.

Preity Zinta revealed more interesting details. She said that he is the funniest man she knows. “He should have been the actor. He is the funniest man I know. Even in my worst mood, he can make me laugh. I love that he doesn’t understand a lot of Hindi,” she said while also revealing that Gene has watched only 3 of her films.

A couple of days back, Gene Goodenough celebrated his birthday and Preity Zinta wished him on Instagram. Sharing a candid picture with him, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever Valentine ❤️ You are my best friend, the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart. I love you 😍 Cannot wait to see soon. Muaah 😘 #Happybirthday #ting”

Preity often shares her and Gene’s pictures on Instagram with her fans. A few days back when Preity & Gene completed 5 years of marriage, she shared a beautiful picture of both while writing that she misses him, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole❤️❤️ Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies … Miss you …. Wish you were here 😘 #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb #ting💃🕺”

