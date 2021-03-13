Despite criticism coming its way from certain quarters, Roohi held on well on its second day. One would have expected the collections to show a larger drop on Friday as first and foremost it was coming after the partial holiday of Shivratri on Friday, and secondly there was some sort of negativity that had crept in as well. Still, the Hardik Mehta directed film collected well, what with 2.25 crores* more coming in.

To see around 25% drop from Thursday to Friday is better than the expected lines and that also indicates that for the neutral audiences, there is entertainment in store after all. Given the pandemic times, the idea is to bring people out of their hole to theatres and considering the Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer needs this at an all-India level and not just in certain regions (as is the case with the South flicks), at least a start has been made.

All eyes are now on how does the film grow on Saturday ad Sunday. If today goes up to 2.75 crores again and tomorrow goes past the Thursday score of 3.06 crores, it would be a given that the Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios film will get into 11-12 crores extended weekend range since it has already collected 5.31 crores* so far.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

