Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has been part of the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali film industries, is unwell. The actor, who received a National Award in 1995, has tested positive for coronavirus virus. He took to social media and asked all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Advertisement

While sharing the news that he will be getting admitted into a hospital in Delhi, he requested all to take care of. Many fans took to the comment section to share their concerns and wish him a speedy recovery.

Ashish Vidyarthi shared the news with his friends, fans and followers via a video on Instagram. He captioned the video, “This is one positive I didn’t want… I tested positive for Covid… Whoever has come i touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom-free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!”

In the video, Ashish Vidyarthi is heard saying he wasn’t feeling well yesterday and hence got a COVID-19 test done. While stressing that all who came in contact with him – be it in Mumbai, Varanasi or Delhi – should get themselves tested, he said, “I am good. Welcome to real life! Take care, thank you.”

Commenting on his post, one fan wrote, “Take care n please eat medicine on time n eat well🙌❤️ come back soon. MY BROTHER once dropped u to airport in his OLA CAB n he said SIR was very cool not like the villon role in real life.🙌❤️ Respect SIR🙌❤️ come back soon” Another user wrote, “It’s all so unpredictable. Please take care and see u in best of health and spirits soon.”

Many other fans took the comments and wrote, “Take care of you self, get well soon.” “Get well soon sir ji.” And “Get well soon”

Ashish Vidyarthi has starred in several films, including 1942: A Love Story, Joru Ka Ghulam, Badal, Vaastav: The Reality, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and more. Team Koimoi wishes the actor a speedy recovery.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Opens Up Not Owning A Cellphone, Says “I Just Don’t Feel Like I Owe Anybody Anything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube