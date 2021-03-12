Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share that they will be announcing the Oscar nominations. The duo did so by sharing a cute video, which you can check out by scrolling down.

The two posted a video to share the information with their fans and followers. The nominations will be announced via global live screening on Monday, March 15.

Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned it, “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.”

In it, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be heard saying, “Tell me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.” As the camera pans to Nick Jonas, he says, “Um, you sort of just told everyone already that we’re announcing the Oscar nominations.”

She appears to be confused, but then says, “Well, that is good enough, we are announcing the Oscar nominations! Catch us live!”

Nick Jonas took shared the same video on his Instagram handle. He captioned the post, “So excited to announce that @priyankachopra and I will be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars”

The Academy Awards official Twitter handle also shared the news. “Who’s excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5.19am PDT,” the Academy posted.

