Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular and talented actresses of our times. She is not only a Bollywood celeb but an international celebrity too. She has been a source of inspiration for many young girls who want to make it big in their life.

The White Tiger actress has time and again proved that she is not only an actress par excellence but also a beauty with brains. She never minces her words and often expresses her views over women empowerment, gender disparity, and more.

During a press conference after the third season of Quantico was wrapped up, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked a rather peculiar question by a journalist. She was asked, “Why is that a feminist never take up a stand for a man who is physically abused? If a man slaps a woman, it is a crime. But when a man eve-teases a woman and she slaps him, no one says a word on the abuse of a man. Where is your equality?”

To which PeeCee replied, “Physiologically men and women are different. There is no debate about it. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are not saying we want to able to be like a 200-pound man and beat the shit out of somebody else. We are not saying that.”

Priyanka Chopra didn’t stop there. She went on to say, “We are saying you get the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody questions when you’re driven at 50 and have three children, how you managing. Don’t question me. That’s what I am saying. I can be a CEO and a mother. So when a girl slaps a man who teases her, he deserves it.”

