Kapil Sharma is not new to controversies and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And when the famous comedian and talk show host entered Bollywood, he did the same. KS debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2017 with Firangi. His screening invites to his “big powerful friends” from the industry made it to the headlines, thanks to Farah Khan and her cryptic post.

Kapil sent out WhatsApp invites to all his friends, mostly those who featured on his comedy shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, but this wasn’t appreciated. In fact, Farah took to Twitter and called out the people for doing so.

Farah Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Mannerless people, if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON,T send me a “janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u can’t find the time for it what makes u think i hav time 2 get ready n cm for you??! (3 angry face emojis)”

Dear Mannerless people,if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON,T send me a “ janta invite” on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u cant find the time for it what makes u think i hav time 2 get ready n cm for you??!😡😡😡 — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) November 30, 2017

While she didn’t take names, it was evident who she was talking about, thanks to us knowing what events were being held during that period. Many of her fans and followers taking to the comments section questioning if she was talking about the comedy star. According to a report published by Spotboye back then, Farah Khan had said, “It was not just Kapil Sharma. There were two to three other events happening on the same day. I was referring to all of them.”

Kapil Sharma, who is quite famous for his temper, responded to Farah Khan’s cryptic tweet. According to skjbollywoodnews.com, Kapil said, “We had a show on Thursday. In whatever way I thought correct, I had invited all my friends from the film industry. It was mostly attended by the cast, crew and our friends and family. I hope my big powerful friends in the film industry will see the film later.”

Courtesy of this ‘janta invite,’ not many celebs were impressed, especially the big names from KS’s huge guest list. While many stars were a no-show, Kapil Sharma watched the film alongside personalities like Himesh Reshammiya, Abbas-Mustan, Palak Muchhal, Ravi Dubey and Nora Fatehi.

Firangi starred Ishita Dutt, Monica Gill and Kapil Sharma and released on December 1, 2017. The film, unfortunately, tanked at the box office.

