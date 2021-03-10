Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood, are reuniting for yet another film – Tiger 3. A picture of the two is now going viral which led to fans believing that the much-awaited film went on floors. Scroll down to read more.

In the picture, both Salman and Katrina were seen wearing casual outfits and fans are now speculating that the viral picture is from the sets of their film. Salman can be seen wearing an off-white T-shirt with a loar, while Katrina is seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, and a cap. Take a look at the picture below:

After the picture was shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, fans began to speculate that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are shooting for Tiger 3. A user wrote, “Zoya and tiger are back,” while another fan commented, “After a long time we gonna see the most loved couple of Bollywood going to work together again. #tiger3 (sic).”

While several reports indicated that the film went on floors on March 8, an official announcement is awaited. Yesterday, Salman was snapped at YRF studios.

Previously, Tiger 3’s main lead Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, director Maneesh Sharma, and other crew members were spotted at YRF studios where a puja was performed, as reported by India Today. A source had said, “The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan.”

Going by the reports, Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in Tiger 3, while Salman will reprise his role as a RAW agent in the film. Katrina will also reprise her role as Zoya, an ISI agent. Maneesh Sharma will helm the film which is reported to be around the budget of Rs 350 crore.

