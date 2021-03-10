Ever since Emraan Hashmi’s news of playing the baddie in Tiger 3 has come out, fans cannot keep calm. Everyone is curious and excited to see how he is going to fight Salman Khan. Well, we are sure that he would need a lot of preparation for it. A picture of the actor from the gym is going viral on social media, and fans are left speechless looking at his changed avatar.

Yes! We know that you all are curious to see Emraan’s new avatar. However, it is not evident if this is for the upcoming Tiger series or not. Anyway, keep scrolling further to have a look at the picture.

A picture of Emraan Hashmi posing in a gym has emerged online. The actor is wearing an orange coloured Tee and a black printed bandana. But, what has caught the attention of all the fans is his beefed-up body. There is definitely a huge change in that, and fans are left wondering if he is prepping up for Tiger 3?

Emraan Hashmi has raised the curiosity of everyone who has been waiting for Tiger 3 desperately. It will be exciting to see Salman Khan and maybe even Katrina Kaif fight him.

Check out the picture below:

Earlier, there was a lot of speculation about Emraan being a part of this Salman & Katrina starrer. But, at a recent event, when the actor was asked about the film. He said, “I don’t know. Am I a part of it? I’m hearing this news of me doing the film from the media. The talks are on. Ask Tiger if I’m doing the film or not.”

Talking to Filmfare in a past interview, Emraan Hashmi had said that he doesn’t have any regrets. “I’m proud of whatever I have done. I don’t have any regrets. What I’m today is because of certain films. I gained from that kind of cinema. There are many films, which you feel were not made for you or were not made as they should have been. But that’s a learning process. How will you grow if you do not make mistakes? You have to do justice to whatever comes your way. You have to work hard and reinvent yourself.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Emraan Hashmi’s beefed-up avatar? Do you also think that it is for Tiger 3?

