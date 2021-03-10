Koimoi Recommends The Threshold: over the years, we have seen stages of marriage being discussed in the mainstream and parallel cinema. The new blooming affair, just after marriage, while the two have kids, even till they get married. But what after that? Is that the only fragments of life two people live for? Is there anything more? Who is responsible for the other to have not received the same commitment as they had in the relationship? Today on Koimoi Recommends, I recommend The Threshold starring Neena Gupta and Rajit Kapoor. A film that talks about the needs of a silent homemaker, that we often give a side-eye to.

Director: Pushan Kripalani

Language: Hindi and English

Available On: Disney Plus Hotstar

Their son just got married. The decorators are dismantling the setup, while Rinku (Neena Gupta) and Raj (Rajit Kapoor) are fighting over the fact that Rinku doesn’t want to stay with him anymore. She needs her space she says. A 60 something women demand to live on her own from a husband who has possibly given her everything. As Raj even calculates that he paid 25 lakhs just for their Son’s wedding reception. What went wrong, why the decision? The answer to it is The Threshold that will sit is sitting in my guts like a knot.

And that expression isn’t an outcome of some Earth-shattering twist; instead, it is an outcome of the reality that is portrayed on the screen. “I have let you to do everything,” says Raj. A shattered Rinku asks, “You let me?” and in this moment Pushan Kripalani’s The Threshold stands strong. It isn’t about a woman asking for space. But it is about her woman done with someone else acting of driving her life. She craves appreciation, existence and credit.

Writer Nihaarika Negi and Pushan don’t create The Threshold to answer questions or showcase the pain of a homemaker giving her all the sympathy. Rather they make us explore and make our decisions. We are never told why exactly Rinku wants to leave Raj. But several small scenes of his patriarchal behaviour, dominating nature and tantrums give us a hint of how much more of all of that he might have shown in his young days.

The Threshold is conversation heavy. Take Netflix’s recent The Marriage Story as an example. In a scene where Neena Gupta asks Rajit Kapoor what was his contribution to the family and explains her struggle with IVF, it is a woman just voicing one battle she fights out of the many. The scene shines out and we all know why. Not to forget, do I even need to talk about how amazing both the actors are?

Rinku is a black sheep amid the women who have chosen to dissolve in the universe created for them. Thus just like the world, even her husband cannot make peace with the fact that she has taken the bold decision. He can’t even figure out his male privilege and how that has dominated her for the longest. Isn’t a Raj present in all of us?

Devil is in the details in The Threshold, and Pushan Kripalani with his team want you to explore them. It is a study of a couple on the gates of oblivion and one of them mot ready to succumb to it. Watch the film on Hotstar, it’s about us. Maybe it will help us to age better, maybe make clear decisions when oblivion hits us.

