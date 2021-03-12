The finest actor of Indian cinema Mr Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director infected with it. The Shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of Months.

Manoj was shooting for Despatch film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery.🙏

