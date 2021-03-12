MANOJ BAJPAYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, UNDER HOME QUARANTINE
MANOJ BAJPAYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, UNDER HOME QUARANTINE

The finest actor of Indian cinema Mr Manoj Bajpayee has tested covid positive after his director infected with it. The Shoot has stopped it will resume in a couple of Months.

Manoj was shooting for Despatch film which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions. We wish him for super recovery.🙏

