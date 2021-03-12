Anubhav Sinha is a different filmmaker today after what we saw him during his Cash, Dus days. It seems like he took a 360-degree turn and changed his approach towards filmmaking, and fortunately brought gems like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad to show what he is capable of. He’s also the same man who made Ra. One. He once opened up on his debacle and how the people in the industry wanted Shah Rukh Khan to flop.

As several legends had said, there’s no permanent friend and enemy in the film industry. People use each other for their own benefits. There are only a few people who feel happy about their colleagues. The same thing was shared by Ra. One maker Sinha during one of his interviews.

It was during The Slow Interview with Neelesh Mishra, when Anubhav Sinha revealed that during Ra. One there a wave of negativity in the industry. Most of the people, even Shah Rukh Khan’s friends wanted the star to flop once. Anubhav said that he doesn’t know the reason but the negativity was quite visible.

Talking to Neelesh Mishra, Anubhav Sinha said, “I believe, people (in the industry) wanted to Shah Rukh Khan flop once. They desperately wanted him to flop.” Without taking the name of Shirish Kunder, he also said that one of Khan’s friend tweeted “100 crores firecracker fizzled.”

Anubhav Sinha further shared that the relations with Shah Rukh are still good and state that no one can be like him.

“You Cannot be Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh can continue to make flops for 15 years but he will still be Shah Rukh,” he added.

Anubhav even revealed that Shah Rukh made money through Ra. One, so technically it’s a success but it didn’t happen how he wanted to make it.

