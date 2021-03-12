Bigg Boss 15 has already begun creating a lot of noise. It was during BB14 finale that Salman Khan revealed that the auditions were to begin soon. The upcoming season will probably a mixture of celebrities as well as commoners. Jennifer Winget, Tejasswi Prakash, Ankita Lokhande have reportedly been approached by the makers. But will Arshi Khan get back too?

For the unversed, Arshi first became a part of Bigg Boss in its 11th season. Her friendship with Vikas Gupta became a talking point. Apart from that, she was known to be the ‘nighty queen’ as she always opted for nightwear even on national television. She returned in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and others.

It is a tradition that every Bigg Boss season celebrates an after-party after wrap up. Salman Khan is also a part of this bash along with the contestants. During the event, Arshi Khan spoke to the Tiger 3 superstar and even revealed their conversation on Bigg Boss 15.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Arshi Khan began, “A little girl had come to attend the after party and she wanted Sheru from me. So, Salman sir asked me to give her Sheru, but I refused. I told him, Sheru is my son and I can’t part with him. Salman sir smiled and said, ‘oh, so you have become a mother now!’ He went on to tell me that, ‘Keep the emotions of a mother always inside you and come back on the next season of the show with your son.”

Arshi is known for her bittersweet relationship with Salman. The superstar was often seen poking fun at her accent. She also revealed a fun moment from the Bigg Boss 14 after-party. “I repeatedly asked Salman sir in the after-party to tell me just once that I look shareef from my face. But he didn’t, leaving me disappointed,” said Khan.

Would you like to see Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15? Share with us in the comments section below.

