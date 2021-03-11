Arshi Khan shot to fame when she appeared in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11. However, it seems the actress did not find much success after her sting in the controversial show. The actress then once again appeared on the Bigg Boss 14 and things seemed to be better for now.

Advertisement

With her appearance in Bigg Boss 14, the actress made quite a mark with her entry and things are looking good for her. She even turned her dreams into reality by giving a glimpse of her new house. The 31-year-old actress spills the beans about her struggle to buy a new abode in Mumbai.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes TV, Arshi Khan revealed that her new house is 2 BHK flat and spoke candidly about how Bigg Boss 14 turned things around for her. She said, “Actually I was in talks to buy the property since a long time. I booked it in 2019 and in 2020 Covid-19 happened. I was already in stress as I was not that strong financially. With no work, I was literally stressed that how will I arrange that sum. Luckily, my movies happened and then OTT shows. Bigg Boss 14 was of great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai just to make my dreams come true. I’m really thankful to Salman (Khan) sahib. He has been a great support for me all the time.”

Arshi also revealed that even though her financial issues are not sorted yet but she is still in a better place, unlike last year. She has quite a few projects in hand and she hopes, “By sometime it will also get sorted out as I have got a few projects in hand by God’s grace.”

The actress further elaborated on her plans to decorate the house. Arshi said, “I want peace at home… white which brings in peace. So yes, I have been planning to have lighter shades as my interior. I’m designing things my way. Interior designers are also helping me and they are making things exactly how I wish. It’s almost done and only final touches are left. I had a dream to own my house in Mumbai since a long time now. I was living in a rented place. I have bought a flat for me in Bhopal and own a farmhouse there. But having a dream house in Mumbai was like buying a flat on the moon. People, after finding name and fame in the industry, the second thing they look for is a flat… their own house. On rent, there are many issues especially for the actors.”

Must Read: Exclusive! Karan Singh Grover On Shooting For Qubool Hai 2.0 In Belgrade: “It Was All Worth It At The End Of The Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube