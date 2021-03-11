Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan turned 30 today. Well, this indeed is a milestone birthday, and how can it be complete without friends and celebrations? The actor had a blast with all his close friends, which included his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey. Arjun Bijlani and his wife were also there to add the glamour.

Advertisement

Hina took to her Instagram to post some really fun stories, and all we can conclude is that these guys had a blast. Keep scrolling below to see the pictures.

Advertisement

The first picture from Hina Khan’s IG stories is a group picture of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang. Hina took a selfie with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey. She also mentioned Aamna Sharif’s name and wrote, “missed you.”

In the next story, Hina Khan seemed to be in a jolly mood and was seen singing the famous song from Ludo’ O Beta Ji’ with Arjun Bijlani and his wife. Later the diva was seen giving a peck on Parth Samthaan‘s cheek and captioned it “Happy birthday my buddy. Wish you year full of mommy’s love, good health and lots of success (sic).” Check out the pictures below:

Parth had requested all his fans a few days back not to send him birthday cakes or gifts. He asked them to share it with the poor and needy children in their area. The actor’s post read: “Special request to all people sending me gifts and cakes for my birthday. I would be happy if you all can send the same cakes and gifts to the poor children around your area and not me. In fact, I would appreciate that the most. Please donate to the needy ones, contribute to society. Your love and support is enough for me…I would gladly post it everywhere #spreadhappiness Thank you everyone for all your blessings and love! Bless You. Love – P.S (sic)”

Parth Samthaan captioned it, “Dusron ki madad karna hi sabse Badi Khushi hain #spreadlove (sic).” Check out the post below:

Must Read: Scam 1992 Fame Pratik Gandhi Doesn’t Want To Restrict Himself, Says “I Would Happily Do Any Malayalam Or Bengali film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube