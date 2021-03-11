Kishwer Merchantt announced her first pregnancy along with her husband Suyyash Rai on Instagram a while ago. Since then, their friends from the fraternity and fans across the country have been pouring so much love and good wishes for the couple. But do y’all know the first reaction of the couple after knowing their pregnancy? Read to know the details below.

The couple is expecting their first child in August this year and shared the good news earlier this month.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai uploaded their first vlog together on their YouTube channel speaking about their first reaction to pregnancy news. Talking about taking the pregnancy test, Rai said, “It was more like a shock.”

The actor revealed that Kishwer went to the washroom and didn’t come ofter even after five minutes and said, “The moment I went in, she is sitting on the toilet seat and she is like…*imitates her being slumped over* And I am like, ‘Oh s**t, are you serious?’”

Suyyash Rai further revealed that just two days before Kishwer Merchantt took the pregnancy test, her mother asked the couple about having children and she strictly told her parents that they were happy being the ‘pet parents’ for now and this surprise came along.

Kishwer added, “But I also feel that because it was my 40th birthday on February 3 and because we have completed 10 years this year, it was completely due. It’s like a gift from God for us.”

Sharing their first blog on Instagram, Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “We are Pregnant” @suyyashrai 👫🤰 1st vlog is out .. link in BiO”.

Watch the full video here:

Both Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai made their pregnancy announcement last week on Instagram with an adorable caption that read, “You can now stop asking “when are you guys gonna have a baby” 🥰😂 Coming Soon .. #august2021 #sukishkababy 🤩 Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t ❤️

