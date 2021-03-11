The Kapil Sharma Show was literally a rare source of laughter amid the pandemic. Taking a huge risk, the host along with Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and others returned to the Television screens. However, it went off-air recently owing to the lack to live audiences. But will TKSS now never return to TV? Read on for the scoop!

Advertisement

For the unversed, multiple speculations rose when the team decided to go off-air last month. Many said that the show is taking a break till the time normalcy resumes. Since the live audience plays a huge role, it is what the team wants to get back with. Another reason behind the break was Kapil’s personal life. The comedian was looking forward to welcoming his second baby with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Advertisement

As most know, Kapil Sharma is also coming up with something special with Netflix. Not much has been revealed about the project, but it does seem to something similar on the lines of a talk show. But does that mean The Kapil Sharma Show could permanently be going off-air from Television?

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on SonyLIV. The show has garnered massive TRPs for the channel. Every week, we see some celebrities appearing as guests and spreading laughter. Furthermore, it is more accessible to the previous generation who are not as tech-savvy. So it was definitely a win-win, as there are episodes also available on YouTube and SonyLIV app.

The clarification can only be given either by the Channel or the host Kapil himself. However, the comedian-actor is himself recovering from his injury right now. So, a delay is definitely on the cards – whether or TV or OTT.

Where would you want to watch TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Mohit Chauhan Birthday Special: Kun Faya Kun To Yun Hi, Songs The Singer Blew Life Into & Touched Our Souls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube