The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the most successful comedy shows in the history of Indian Television. It has also landed unprecedented fame to supporting actors like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti amongst others. Amongst them all, Sunil Grover earned massive success but eventually left the show due to fallout. But did you know that also landed Sugandha Mishra without a job? Read on for details!

For the unversed, gossip mill had it that Kapil and Sunil had a fallout on a flight. It was even said that Sharma had blasted his co-star in public. Negotiations on salary and demand of salary hike by Grover remained some other speculations around their tiff.

While Sunil Grover royally left The Kapil Sharma Show, it also turned into a huge loss for co-star Sugandha Mishra. She was missing from the frame for a while and many kept wondering if she decided to leave with Sunil.

However, Sugandha Mishra broke her silence on the matter in December 2020. “Every show has a journey. After Sunil Grover ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there,” she told Koimoi in an exclusive conversation.

Sugandha Mishra also later joined Gangs Of Filmistaan with Sunil Grover. Talking about the same, she shared, “Sunil is a very good friend of mine. We all, including Ali Bhai, Sunil, are good friends. Sunil is a gem of a person. I enjoy working with him and there is a comfort level. I have done 2-3 shows with him. For Gangs of Filmistaan, the creative team called me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the show. I have worked with the team before and the experience was nice so I joined the show.”

Gangs Of Filmistan is now on halt due to the makers’ fallout with Shilpa Shinde.

