KGF Chapter 2 is enjoying a tremendous buzz in showbiz. There remain multiple projects that have been announced lately. From Prabhas starrer Salaar to Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Indian cinema is set to witness the audience back in theatres. Despite multiple announcements, Yash starrer is standing like a lone wolf with no clashes. Amidst it all, Srinidhi Shetty has a surprise for fans!

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 shooting has wrapped up a long time ago. Currently, the post-production work is underway and the actors have also moved on to their next projects. The film is slated for a release on 16th July.

Amidst it all, Srinidhi Shetty was spotted at a dubbing studio lending her voice for KGF Chapter 2. The actress sported a casual avatar as she wore a grey hoodie and black bottoms. She even posed for the cameras for the studio and shared a glimpse of it on her official Twitter handle.

Without saying much, Srinidhi Shetty just captioned her post “#KGFChapter2” with two heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Srinidhi rejected as many as 7 films to be a part of the Yash starrer. She herself revealed it all in a conversation with Times Of India as she said, “After the thunderous reception for the first part of KGF, the makers wanted to start the second chapter early than actually planned. Several filmmakers approached me to be a part of their projects which would require dates during the months of June and October. So, I had to drop them with no option left.”

“I would have dropped at least three films in Kannada, two in Tamil and Two in Telugu,” Srinidhi Shetty added.

Are you excited about KGF Chapter 2? Share with us in the comment section below.

