Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry’s conversation with Oprah Winfrey is going viral on the internet. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex revealed some shocking details about the Royal family that has stirred controversies in the palace, as reported. Now, veteran actress Simi Garewal is speaking up on the same.

Simi has slammed Meghan by calling her ‘Evil’ in a tweet that she later withdrew.

Simi Garewal tweeted, “#OprahMeghanHarry I don’t believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil.”

Later, in the next tweet, the veteran actress wrote, “I withdraw the word ‘evil’. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate…”

A fan reacted to Simi Garewal’s tweet and wrote, “If she’s lying, she can get sued massively. This interview also removes any chance of her ever getting from the crown. It was a massively risky move with no apparent benefit. I believe her. You have offered no facts or arguments to substantiate why she shouldn’t be believed.”

Replying to a fan’s tweet, Simi quoted Daily Mail’s article and wrote, “There are too many facts…for a starter try reading this.. And I do not respect women who come in and break up homes. Families & marriages take years to build trust..”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle revealed shocking details about the Royal family and how they were concerned about the ‘Dark skin’ of her baby when the Duchess was pregnant with her first child, Archie.

The Duke & Duchess are expecting their second child together and revealed to Oprah Winfrey that ‘It’s a girl’ and that they wouldn’t be having any more kids.

What are your thoughts on Simi Garewal’s views on Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey? Tell us in the comments below.

