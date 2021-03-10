Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was supposed to release last year but was postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A while ago, it was reported that Rohit Shetty’s directorial will release in the first week of April but guess what, it’s getting shelved again. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Fans all across the nation are desperately waiting for Akshay starrer and they’ll soon get to know the release date of the film.

Advertisement

As per an insider trade report, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi’s release date will be announced on director Rohit Shetty’s birthday i.e. March 14, 2021. Yes, it’s not releasing on April 2nd but fans can now take a backseat knowing that the announcement will be made soon.

With the rising cases of COVID-19, it was earlier reported that the release date might get postponed because of the same.

Meanwhile, sometime back, producer Shibashish Sarkar opened up about the status of Sooryavanshi and told Pinkvilla, “The status of the situation is very clear. Currently, the film are slated for a release in the first quarter of FY 21 (April to June). We are closing our commercials with all our partners, including theatres, once that is closed, we will announce the date. As a producer, I would want the audience to be aware about the release date of our film, and I am sure, they would know about it when we officially announce. We will start the marketing campaign with full blast, and the audience will come to the cinema halls – I am pretty sure. We will close our open-ended commercials very soon and then announce the film.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead. The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe and will have cameos from Simmba (Ranveer Singh) & Singham (Ajay Devgn) as well.

What are your thoughts on the film getting shelved again? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tamasha: When Imtiaz Ali Was Furious & Halted Shoot But It Wasn’t Because Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube