A lot has been happening on the side of whether or not Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi will be able to hit the theatres this April. But, away from all this, the master-director is currently busy with another of his upcoming film, i.e. Cirkus. There aren’t many reports around what’s happening with the film, which is being said to be based on William Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors.

Advertisement

Last, about the film, we saw Ranveer posting a hilarious video of Rohit driving a sports car. Now, our exclusive sources have informed us that individual members of the team of the film are in Goa. When Rohit started the shoot of the film, it was being said that it’s been shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa.

Advertisement

But, towards the ending of January 2021, reports claimed that Ooty would be the final schedule of the film. But, it seems that’s not the case, and Rohit Shetty, along with his team, is getting back to the place, which has been a lucky charm for them.

We’ve seen Rohit shooting significant portions of his films in Goa, and apparently, he wants some parts of Cirkus to be shot over there as well. The reports also claim that, as of now, there’s no mention of ‘Goa’ in Ranveer Singh’s schedule for the month.

But knowing Rohit Shetty and Cirkus, we know it’s a multi-starrer, and it’s possible Ranveer might join them at the later stage. The source also revealed the name of the hotel in which the crew members are staying. It’s to be seen whether this is a set-up for some essential sequences in the film, or just a usual location recce.

Ranveer & Rohit had first collaborated for Simmba 2 years back. The film was a huge success, and now they are coming back with another biggie.

Apart from Cirkus, Rohit Shetty has his own cop universe, whose next part Sooryavanshi is (as of now) reported to release in April 2021. The Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer was supposed to release in March 2020 but got postponed due to a pandemic.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Car Collection: From Mini Cooper Convertible To Mercedes Maybach S500, Her Choice Is A Perfect Mix Of Style & Class!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube