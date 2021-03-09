Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with a film that many artists could only dream of. She entered Bollywood with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Fan’s still can’t get over her charismatic screen presence.

Advertisement

Deepika is now one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that she has an enviable and expensive collection of not just shoes and bags but also cars! Here are Deepika’s collection of rides that will make your jaw drop.

Audi Q7

Advertisement

The Padmaavat actress bought the German manufacturer’s flagship SUV years ago. Reportedly, it was Deepika Padukone’s first luxurious ride which she bought for herself. The 7 seater SUV is priced between 70 and 80 lakh.

Mini Cooper Convertible

Deepika Padukone owns an electric blue Mini Cabrio that has custom-made white interiors. Although the car is available in one variant, it is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine that produces 189 bhp and 280 Nm. The starting price of the Mini Cooper Convertible is Rs 37.10 lakhs.

Mercedes Maybach 500

Mercedes Maybach S500 is the most luxurious car she owns. The actress is mostly seen driving around in this fancy vehicle, especially to events. The Maybach S500 draws power from a 4.7-litre engine that creates a maximum power of 459 Bhp with a peak torque of 700 Nm. The car is priced at Rs 1.94 crore.

Audi A8 L

Before buying the Mercedes Maybach S500, Deepika Padukone was often spotted getting out of her dark blue Audi A8 L. The luxury ride was one of her most favourite rides. The Audi A8 L comes in two variants, a 3-litre V6 diesel and a 4.2-litre V8 diesel, and it has a base price (ex-showroom) of 1.18 crore.

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Her Viral Holiday Pictures With Ranbir Kapoor & Gave A Stunning Statement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube