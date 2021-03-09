Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were once a thing. Though they never really publicly accepted that they were dating, we all know what happened with Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan after the shoot of Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. There was a time when these lovebirds were spotted holidaying by the beach in Ibiza, and the bikini pictures of the Dhoom 3 actress created quite a stir. But what broke the internet was her response to the media when asked about these pictures.

Katrina was present at a promotional event for her movie Dhoom 3 when she was asked about the bikini pictures, which went viral. Surprisingly the actress boldly faced these questions & put a full stop to all the doubts once and for all.

When asked if she was upset with how her private moments with Ranbir Kapoor was intruded on and made public? Katrina Kaif replied, “I was not upset then. I am not upset now. I was not upset; I was hurt. But, we all move on. I have also learnt a bit from the whole situation.”

Katrina Kaif continued, “Next time, if something like this is going to happen, just give me a little bit of notice, and I’ll make sure I wear matching clothes, that’s all.” Now that’s why we say that Kat is a Rockstar.

Not just this, Katrina also accepted that she did not wear a matching bikini. Talking about this, she said, “Red and White does not match, I know!”

Well, after this, all the questions about Katrina Kaif and her bikini pictures with Ranbir Kapoor came to an end. Everyone appreciated the way Kat tackled the questions. Let us tell you that even Ranbir Kapoor was asked the same question at several events, but he ignored it.

