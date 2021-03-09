Bobby Deol has acted in several films but eagle-eyed fans of the actor have unearthed an image from his 2008 film “Chamku” featuring Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Kabeer Kaushik, the action thriller stars Irrfan Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Danny Denzongpa.

In the film, the 52-year-old actor, who plays the role of a RAW agent carrying out political assassinations, was seen entering a mall wearing what appear to like Apple’s AirPods. Interestingly, the wireless accessories were only launched in 2016, almost 8 years after the film’s release.

The picture from the film ‘Chamku’ has garnered a lot of attention online with many praising Bobby Deol for delivering performances that were ahead of his time. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Bobby made his debut with the film Barsaat in 1995. While the film fared way below expectation, he delivered some top hits in the early decade of his career. Some of his blockbuster films were “Gupt”, “Soldier”, “Baadal” and “Bichhoo”. He is often dubbed as the Italian Stallion when he entered Bollywood. His long hair added to his loverboy charm.

Meanwhile, the recently revealed that it took some time to accept the fact that he would have to settle for roles lesser than the lead. During a conversation with news agency IANS, he said, “I used to be a big star once upon a time but things didn’t work out. My market value went down. I went through a phase where I couldn’t understand why this happened and I started giving up.”

Bobby Deol then recalled a time when his kids wondered why his father was at home. It was only at this point, he realised that it was time to get back to work. He said to IANS, “When I saw my kids noticing me sitting at home, it dawned on me that I am an actor and my job is to perform and play characters, and not just the main lead. As an actor, I realised that I needed to prove myself and that’s how I started looking at things.”

