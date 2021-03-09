Neeraj Singh, one of the directors of the upcoming film based on the life of late gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur, says they were not given permission to shoot in the city.

Advertisement

Titled “Bikroo Kanpur Gangster”, the film is co-directed by Singh and Shraddha Srivastava and stars actor Nimai Bali in the lead role.

Advertisement

“We have shot the film in Agra and Mathura. We also went to Kanpur to shoot but did not get permission. They said it is controversial content, so won’t allow. Conflicts could arise Kanpur being Vikas Dubey’s place. That’s the reason we decided to shoot elsewhere,” Neeraj Singh informed.

“We have also got threats call from some unknown person, but I can’t make out whether it was a joke or the gangster’s goons. I can’t say, but we did receive the calls. However, we could complete the shoot with our producers’ help,” he added.

The biopic is slated to hit theatres on April 16.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor On Her Security Misbehaving With A Fan: “I Felt Bad About The Incident”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube