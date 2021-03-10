Tamasha has been a piece of art for true Bollywood buffs. While that may remain debatable but let’s just agree to disagree that the Imtiaz Ali directorial was a masterpiece! Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone went vulnerable to showcase a never-seen-before shade of themselves. And it was truly relatable to this generation. But wouldn’t you want to know about behind the scenes trivia today? Read on for your dose of the scoop.

Imtiaz Ali was once left furious on the shoot. In fact, the director ended up halting the shoot and the entire set was in chaos. It all happened as his daughter Ida Ali and her best friend Aaliyah Kashyap (Anurag Kashyap’s daughter) went missing in Corsica.

Aaliyah Kashyap shared a video on her Youtube channel and revealed all that happened on the sets of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer. “Corsica was definitely one of my favourite moments of us together. We went to Corsica because Dada (Imtiaz) was shooting Tamasha and my mom (Aarti Bajaj) was also there (because she was editing the film). There was this incident that happened,” she began.

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida added, “And it was scary for everyone, the whole unit.” Narrating the incident, Aaliyah Kashyap continued, “We decided to go for dinner, and we asked them. But we went farther than we said we were going to. When the bill came, it was more than what we had expected. It was like one euro or something more than what we had. So I ran all the way back. Only then did I realise that they had stopped production and were looking for us. And here I was walking in, saying ‘I want a dollar’. I do not think I have ever seen Dada that mad. I do not remember what he said, but he was so mad because he was worried for us.”

Well, it sure must have been a great hindrance amid the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film. But all’s well that ends well, and clearly, the film came out great!

