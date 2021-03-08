Kapil Sharma became a household name after he hosted the television comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil. The comedian, who is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, invited himself a new controversy involving Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan a few years ago.

During a launch event in Mumbai in 2014, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Ajaz Khan talked his heart out to the comedian. Khan allegedly accused him of neither airing his episode of Comedy Nights nor responding to his calls. The entire fiasco occurred in front of the media.

While Ajaz Khan made a lot of hues and cry there, Kapil Sharma tried to sort out the things with him. The comedian even gave him a hug but Ajaz seemed to be in no mood to light out the issue. He was seen constantly urging Kapil to answer his queries. Take a look at the video below:

As seen in the video, Ajaz can be seen publicly accusing Kapil Sharma saying, “I thought you were a good man. I messaged you, tweeted you and even called you. But you did not answer anywhere. I was called as a celebrity and I am a celebrity. My script was changed but then I asked you and added my own dialogues. Tell me the truth.”

The comedian tried to pacify him by saying that the show’s limitation to shooting for episodes in bulk and the show airs these episodes as when needed. He assured Ajaz by saying, “We will soon show your gag.”

Ajaz Khan then further alleged, “As an actor, you should have at least replied to me. Everyone knew about it, I tweeted. You replied to Kamaal Khan who abused you but not to me.”

