Mohanlal’s recent Malayalam outing, Drishyam 2 is making a lot of noise and for all good reasons. The film skipped a theatrical release and arrived on the OTT platform. The reception is such that many filmmakers have already purchased remake rights of this mystery thriller. Now, there one important news is flowing in regarding the film’s Telugu version, related to Rana Daggubati.

For the unversed, the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer, Drishyam 2 went on floors recently in Hyderabad. It is being helmed by Jeetu Joseph himself featuring Venkatesh in a lead. It is being backed by producer Suresh Babu.

Now, if some latest reports are to be believed, the makers of Drishyam 2‘s Telugu remake is all set to have Rana Daggubati on-board. It’s learnt that the actor to reprise the role of Murali Gopi. If everything falls in place, Rana will be joining the shoot very soon.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 released on 19th February 2021. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.

As soon as the film was announced to release on OTT, Mohanlal and the makers saw receiving criticism from several exhibitors. Talking on the same, the actor shared his opinion recently.

He said, “OTT platforms provide a global stage and a wider audience which helps an artiste’s hard work reach many people. There are multiple other perks, one of the biggest being, a regional cinema such as Drishyam 2 will now be accessible to people across the world at the click of a button,” as per Hindustan Times.

“The movie premiered globally, making it available to avid cinephiles across countries, helping us reach a wider segment of audience across regions and languages,” he added.

