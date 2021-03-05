Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2, is receiving an amazing response ever since its release on OTT. Featuring veteran Mohanlal is lead, the film turned out to be a huge success from its premiere day itself. The buzz is such that filmmakers from several industries have already bagged rights of a remake for respective languages. Touted to be an unpopular choice, everyone associated with the film is now happy with the kind of reception their product is fetching.

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 makers suffered harsh criticism for opting for a digital release by skipping theatrical release. Many exhibitors and trade experts stated that theatres make such stars and now they are opting for a new medium. Now, finally, after such remarks, the 60-year-old actor has opened up with his viewpoint.

Mohanlal supported the film’s direct OTT arrival as a good call. While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “OTT platforms provide a global stage and a wider audience which helps an artiste’s hard work reach many people. There are multiple other perks, one of the biggest being, a regional cinema such as Drishyam 2 will now be accessible to people across the world at the click of a button.”

“The movie premiered globally, making it available to avid cinephiles across countries, helping us reach a wider segment of audience across regions and languages,” he added.

Speaking of the success his new release has received, the actor said, “The success is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.”

Seems to be an indirect dig at exhibitors, Mohanlal said that they make movies for the audience alone and will take every possible route to reach them.

“Audience is the king when it comes to any movie. We create such movies for them alone. So, it is important that they like what we present,” he said.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 premiered on 19th February on Amazon Prime Video.

