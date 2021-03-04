The Kapil Sharma Show is a breather for many households. It’s surely good to laugh out all the stress on the weekends, before starting off a working week. From Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek to Chandan Prabhakar, the actors are always performing their best to bring smiles to our faces. But will it all be witnessed on the OTT platform from the upcoming season? Read on for details.

Over the years, a lot of TV, as well as films, have witnessed a digital route. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma starrer Jamai Raja 2.0 remains a great example, as it is enjoying a lot of buzz on OTT. Similarly, reports were recently rife that TKSS will also take the digital route.

As we already know, Kapil Sharma is soon to come up with something exclusive with Netflix. A teaser was released a few months ago, with details being kept under wraps. Plus The Kapil Sharma Show recently went off-air from SonyLIV amid the pandemic. Is this all a coincidence or is something being planned behind the curtains?

Kiku Sharda, who plays Bachcha Yadav says he has no idea. In a conversation with Bollywood Life, The Kapil Sharma Show star said, “This is news to me. I have not heard to this effect. I have not been in touch with channel people of late as the show is off air.”

Earlier, it was being said that the show was pulled off-air due to a lack of live audiences. The team decided that it would be a good decision to take a tiny break and wait for things to get back to normalcy.

On the other hand, Kapil was busy in his personal life as he welcomed a baby boy with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple is earlier blessed with a girl.

