Off late the rumours of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover coming together for the show has been doing the rounds on social media. It was reported that Salman Khan was acting as the peacemaker between the two comedians but it seems like there’s nothing of this sort was happening. Read to know the scoop below.

There’s sad news coming in for all the Kapil and Sunil fans. There’s no way the two of them are coming together anytime soon.

A source close to SpotboyE revealed that Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have ‘moved far beyond reconciliation’ and said, “And one really wonders who keeps restarting these rumours. Because it’s certainly not coming from Kapil. The show is off the air. If and when it comes back the lineup of comic actors will be the same as before it went off the air. So sorry, no Grover.”

The report further stated that Sunil is still struggling to find a strong foot in the entertainment industry with his solo show. He was last seen in the controversial web show, Tandav which also starred Saif Ali Khan and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

A while back, it was reported that Salman Khan was acting as peacemaker between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover which turned out to be false and baseless.

“Why would Salman take any interest in bringing Kapil and Sunil together? He has his hands full with enough. This is of no interest to him,” the source added.

Talking about the reconciliation between the two, the source concluded by saying, “t’s nil. After their fight in 2017, Kapil sent several feelers to Grover. He didn’t respond. After that, there has been no communication between the two of them.”

Although, we as fans are still not giving up on Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s friendship yet. We are sure, something will definitely workout soon.

