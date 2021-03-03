Erica Fernandes is currently chilling in the Maldives and we are drooling over her hot pictures. Her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ look is making the headlines and fans are going gaga over her hot bod and summer wardrobe. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is soaring the temperature high with her hot picture and if you’re planning to visit the Maldives soon with bae, take notes, you guys!

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes kept her wardrobe chic with kimono’s, neon coloured crop top, bikini and skirts. Now, if you’re planning a trip to the Maldives, you can take inspiration from her wardrobe and make heads turn with your entry.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Poo bani Parvati? Haha!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Erica Fernandes was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan and their ‘Jodi’ was one of the most loved on-screen Jodi’s. The two enjoyed a massive fan following and were reportedly dating each other.

Here are some reactions to Erica’s Maldives pictures:

“Your style is so good and keep getting better 🙌🔥👌”

“How gorgeous u look😍”

“And we are happy to go along with your vibe Erica”

“Woww Fantastic 🔥🔥😍😍”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ wow looking beautiful gorgeous hot 🥵🥵🥵”

“Your Fashion sense is crazy crazyyyy……And photography topnotch 😁……I am a biggggg fan of yours maam …..”

“@iam_ejf Wowww 🔥🔥 be like water powerful, soft n deep..🔥”

So much love pouring in at Erica Fernandes’ Instagram feed.

The 27-year-old actress is a fitness freak and often share her workout pictures and videos with her fans on Instagram. Erica is one of the most popular faces in the television industry here in India and never leaves a chance to steal the limelight with her pretty pictures.

What are your views on Erica Fernandes’ Maldives wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar On Rumours Of Rifts Between Female Co-Stars: “Chup Bithana Padta Hai Director Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube