Many celebrities have been trolled, and in recent times these stars have called them out for their rude behaviour. One such personality is Bigg Boss 14’s Kavita Kaushik. The FIR actress, who has a pretty short stay in the BB14 house owing to her clashed with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, recently posted screenshots of trolls and abuses she has received online.

Advertisement

On Monday, Kavita took to her Instagram stories and shared screenshots where trolls, including one a school kid, were mean and abusive. In that picture, the actress has written, “Let’s find his parents and tell them a mistake they made giving their dirty son a smartphone, have snapshots of his cheap dms!! Before I send them to cybercrime!”

Kavita Kaushik has now taken to Twitter, and in a series of tweets, revealed the identity of her abusers and where one is still in school. She wrote, “Call them out ! Expose them !” In another tweet, she wrote, “@MahaCyber1, this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice”

Call them out ! Expose them ! pic.twitter.com/KWdf2kE1Cj — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

@MahaCyber1 ,this boy @PanchalNandita has been misusing his freedom on social media, pls take action! @MumbaiPolice — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

Tagging the Saharanpur Police, Kavita Kaushik wrote in her following tweet, “@PanchalNandita @saharanpurpol just letting you know about this kid who is sending vile threats and abuses on social media to me and more celebrities, pls inform his parents! Else I shall do a fir soon !”

@PanchalNandita @saharanpurpol just letting you know about this kid who is sending vile threats and abuses on social media to me and more celebrities , pls inform his parents ! Else I shall do a fir soon ! — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

When a netizen asked the FIR actress to let the school kid troll off the hook, she replied, “Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega !”

Aaj maine jaane diya toh kal kisi choti bacchi ko gaali dega, parson bada ho ke apne aas paas ki ladkiyon ke liye khatra banega! Aaj nahi dara toh kal badi badtameezi karega ! https://t.co/305rpiHE4a — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) March 2, 2021

Just a little over a hours ago, the Maharashtra Cyber Twitter handle messaged Kavita Kaushik, letting her know that action has been taken. They wrote, “Thank you for reaching out to us. Taken down.”

Thank you for reaching out to us. Taken down. — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) March 3, 2021

Talking about Kavita Kaushik and Abhinav Shukla, the former claimed that Abhinav used to send her drunk texts years ago.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar On Rumours Of Rifts Between Female Co-Stars: “Chup Bithana Padta Hai Director Ko…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube